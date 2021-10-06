Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,013 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Phreesia worth $25,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,211 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,814,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 622,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $143,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,423 shares of company stock worth $12,997,104 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.94. 1,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,628. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

