Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $26.06 Million in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,756 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,057,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of TopBuild as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,101,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 334,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.29. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

