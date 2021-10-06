Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,058 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 3.46% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.4% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,019. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

