Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,577,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,355 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 12.62% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $32,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JOF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 35,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.