Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 165,388 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 4.50% of Neenah worth $38,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neenah by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after buying an additional 122,994 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 162,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. 219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $786.32 million, a P/E ratio of -216.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

