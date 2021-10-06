Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 111,432 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paychex worth $30,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $116.76. The company had a trading volume of 62,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

