Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 18,964 Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 16.11% of The Korea Fund worth $37,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 78.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

KF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. 1,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31.

Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

