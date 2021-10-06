Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 20,651 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,651 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $40,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The China Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The China Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

