Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 238,494 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,494 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Leslie’s worth $36,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $141,619,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. 36,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,599. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

