Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 26,144 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Diamondback Energy worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 70,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.28.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.