Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 267,512 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,512 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Parsons worth $31,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Parsons by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Parsons by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,267,000 after buying an additional 752,226 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Parsons by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsons stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,277. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

