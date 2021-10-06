Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 28,713 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 104,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 736,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,694,303. The firm has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.