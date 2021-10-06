Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 30,038 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,038 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

