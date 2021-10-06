Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $27,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

NTR stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.58. 164,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,981. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.