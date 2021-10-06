Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 59,895 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,895 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $27,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,036,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after buying an additional 1,004,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.56. 8,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

