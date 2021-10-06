Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 67,559 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,559 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $29,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 193,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

