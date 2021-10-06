Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,365 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $32,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.52. 2,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

