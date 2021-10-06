Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,896 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $42,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.71. The stock had a trading volume of 149,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.71. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.93 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

