Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 90,928 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,928 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.48% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $29,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,080,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 121,130 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,071,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 737,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 209,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 140,163 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,145. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

