Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,170,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,928,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 2.39% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NESR. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,133. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.91.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

