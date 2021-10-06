Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is Ariel Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,047 shares during the quarter. Lazard accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 7.29% of Lazard worth $346,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lazard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lazard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lazard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

LAZ traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 474,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

