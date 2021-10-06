Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 11.41% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

