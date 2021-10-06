LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.26

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.26 and last traded at $160.26, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEGIF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.77.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

