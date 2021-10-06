Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

Several analysts have commented on LGRVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.93.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts expect that Legrand SA will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

