Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $54,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 496.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 395,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 329,469 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMND opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

