Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 62.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 15.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lennar by 58.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 300,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,817 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,015. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

