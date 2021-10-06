Les Wood Purchases 856 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

TLW stock traded down GBX 2.82 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 50.68 ($0.66). The stock had a trading volume of 10,345,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,321,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.73 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £724.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.60.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.