Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.19% of Leslie’s worth $322,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Shares of LESL opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

