Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.430-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 278,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,897. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

