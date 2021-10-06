Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

LEVI stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 278,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,161. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $688,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,897. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

