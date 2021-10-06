Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

LEVI traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,230,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,255 shares of company stock worth $3,100,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

