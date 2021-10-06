Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 2,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,438. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 432.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lexaria Bioscience by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 317,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a proprietary drug delivery technology company. Its technology DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing.

