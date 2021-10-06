LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $144.91

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $144.91 and last traded at $145.68, with a volume of 366355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.44.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LHC Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

