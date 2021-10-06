LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $144.91

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $144.91 and last traded at $145.68, with a volume of 366355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.44.
LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.80.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LHC Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Article: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.