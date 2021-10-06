Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,213. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

