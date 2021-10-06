Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.11

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.11 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 131182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $606.65 million, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

