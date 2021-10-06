LifeMD, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for LifeMD in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get LifeMD alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

LFMD stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.79.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter worth $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 205,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Happy David Walters bought 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,450,993.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Deutsch bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,169 shares in the company, valued at $863,535.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,164 shares of company stock valued at $496,195 in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.