Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.50% of Lincoln National worth $177,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,579. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

