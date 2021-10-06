Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $72,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,601. The firm has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

