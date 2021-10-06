LinkEye One Day Trading Volume Hits $507,995.00 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. LinkEye has a market cap of $5.34 million and $507,995.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LinkEye has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00057841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00094965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00128811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,440.66 or 1.00532983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.06319084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

