Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.30 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00009445 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $53.30 million and $689,546.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00057608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00100623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00132322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,408.72 or 0.99681377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.95 or 0.06456764 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,941,554 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

