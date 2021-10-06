Liquity Market Capitalization Reaches $53.30 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $53.30 million and approximately $689,546.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00009445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00057608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00100623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00132322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,408.72 or 0.99681377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.95 or 0.06456764 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,941,554 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

