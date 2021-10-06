Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.47 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $4,885.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,316.96 or 1.00242001 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 741,796,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

