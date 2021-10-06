Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 858.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Littelfuse by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $278.82 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.51 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.46 and a 200-day moving average of $263.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

