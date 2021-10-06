LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,121 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of LivePerson worth $30,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 22.2% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.32. 8,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,999. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.