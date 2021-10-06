LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591,051 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of LiveRamp worth $25,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,697,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 109.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RAMP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,248. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

