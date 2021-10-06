LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 879,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000.

LiveVox stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 4,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,419. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVOX. Piper Sandler began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.