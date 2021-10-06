Lobstex Price Hits $0.0738 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $72,385.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,584,025 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

