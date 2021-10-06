LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 54.9% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 54.9% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $496.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,163,712 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,935 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

