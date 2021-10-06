Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,986 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.80% of Loews worth $112,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 45.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Loews by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 27.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 11,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

