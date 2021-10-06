Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Shares Down 4.7%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)’s share price fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.83. 24,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 67,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The company has a market cap of $65.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 63.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Logiq, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

